Israeli to be extradited to US after massive fraud bust
Alleged internet scammer Harry Amar is set to be extradited to the US, where 20 Israelis were arrested by the FBI on suspicion of participating in a fraud and blackmail network. Extradition proceedings for alleged Internet scammer and Israeli citizen Harry Amar began in the Jerusalem District Court on Sunday.
