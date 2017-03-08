in Re Peter N. Njang

in Re Peter N. Njang

On consideration of the Board on Professional Responsibility's Report and Recommendation, and this court's December 27, 2016, order directing respondent to show cause why he should not be suspended pending final action on the Board's report, and no response having been filed, it is ORDERED that Peter N. Njang is hereby suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia pending final disposition of this proceeding.

