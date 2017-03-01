in Re: Patrick J. Christmas

Upon consideration of the petition of the Board on Professional Responsibility pursuant to D.C. Bar R. XI, A 13 , to suspend respondent indefinitely based on disability, and the Board's motion to file under seal, and it appearing that neither respondent nor Disciplinary Counsel has interposed any objection thereto, it is hereby FURTHER ORDERED that respondent is indefinitely suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia, effective immediately, and any pending matters be held in abeyance pursuant to D.C. Bar R. XI, A 13 until further order of the court pursuant to D.C. Bar R. XI, A 13 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.