in Re: Patrick J. Christmas

in Re: Patrick J. Christmas

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

Upon consideration of the petition of the Board on Professional Responsibility pursuant to D.C. Bar R. XI, A 13 , to suspend respondent indefinitely based on disability, and the Board's motion to file under seal, and it appearing that neither respondent nor Disciplinary Counsel has interposed any objection thereto, it is hereby FURTHER ORDERED that respondent is indefinitely suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia, effective immediately, and any pending matters be held in abeyance pursuant to D.C. Bar R. XI, A 13 until further order of the court pursuant to D.C. Bar R. XI, A 13 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Mar 2 Battle Tested 1
something wrong people if usa can not get a ele... Mar 2 get trump taxes 1
we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia Mar 1 more trouble for ... 1
trump news Feb 28 trump lies more t... 2
trump lies many times he said he could repel Feb 28 trump lies more t... 1
trump said he could fix obama care on his first... Feb 27 we waiting on trump 1
russia hack usa russia help trump win Feb 27 trump fake news 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,311,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC