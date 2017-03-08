In first test of vouchers under DeVos, District of Columbia bill advances in House panel
A House committee this week advanced a bill to renew the District of Columbia's federally funded vouchers program-the only one like it in the country-raising larger questions about whether the federal government should promote the use of tax dollars for private schools. The Scholarships for Opportunity and Results Reauthorization Act, known as SOAR, gives federal dollars to low-income Washington students who want to transfer from struggling public schools to a private school.
