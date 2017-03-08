In first test of vouchers under DeVos...

In first test of vouchers under DeVos, District of Columbia bill advances in House panel

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A House committee this week advanced a bill to renew the District of Columbia's federally funded vouchers program-the only one like it in the country-raising larger questions about whether the federal government should promote the use of tax dollars for private schools. The Scholarships for Opportunity and Results Reauthorization Act, known as SOAR, gives federal dollars to low-income Washington students who want to transfer from struggling public schools to a private school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
full investigation on trump needed to see what ... Mar 10 whats really goin... 1
News New effort works to put more women on map Mar 9 Spotted Girl 2
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Mar 7 Uranus 2
we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia Mar 7 Uranus 2
we will let the people vote and we will get a l... Mar 7 get lower cost ins 1
you high paid people in washington we vote you... Mar 7 get lower cost ins 1
i think trump is not telling the truth on wire ... Mar 6 Embarrassed 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,847 • Total comments across all topics: 279,508,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC