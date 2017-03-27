Hogan Signs Bill Establishing DC Metr...

Hogan Signs Bill Establishing DC Metro Safety Commission

13 hrs ago

Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday signed emergency legislation on an interstate compact for a new safety oversight commission for the Washington Metro. Some federal funding not just for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, but for the Maryland Transit Administration and other state and local agencies in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia was at risk.

