Hogan Signs Bill Establishing DC Metro Safety Commission
Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday signed emergency legislation on an interstate compact for a new safety oversight commission for the Washington Metro. Some federal funding not just for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, but for the Maryland Transit Administration and other state and local agencies in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia was at risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|congress wasting time
|Mar 28
|miss b
|1
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|3
|i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
|vote no for trumpryne health care
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|1
|what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
|will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it...
|Mar 23
|maybe a cover up ...
|1
|trump lied to people to win election
|Mar 21
|Piel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC