High school female soccer players fac...

High school female soccer players face higher concussion risk than boys

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

High school girls have a significantly higher concussion rate than boys, with female soccer players suffering the most concussions, according to new research presented today at the 2017 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons . "While American football has been both scientifically and colloquially associated with the highest concussion rates, our study found that girls, and especially those who play soccer, may face a higher risk," said Wellington Hsu, MD, professor of orthopaedics at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine and lead author of the study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump lied to people to win election 5 hr impeach trump 1
trump paul ryne price and spicer has sold us out 6 hr trump we will see... 1
trump lies taps spicer just dummy 23 hr white house news 1
trump nothing but scum as a man Mon trump is scum 1
lady makes commercial see wire taps crazy story Mon putin health care 1
full investigation on trump needed to see what ... Mar 10 whats really goin... 1
News New effort works to put more women on map Mar 9 Spotted Girl 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,228 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC