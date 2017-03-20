HHS States that Agency Will Not Be Able to Meet Deadline to Clear Medicare Appeals Backlog
In a status report filed on March 6, 2017, HHS revised projections regarding the Medicare appeals backlog, which make it unable to meet a court-imposed deadline to eliminate the backlog by 2020. The status report was filed in connection with the American Hospital Association v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ...
|14 hr
|get smart usa fin...
|2
|get the crooks could be one person up to i thin...
|15 hr
|get smart usa fin...
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|15 hr
|get smart usa fin...
|1
|will the coverup ever come up with the truth
|15 hr
|get smart usa fin...
|1
|trump nothing but scum as a man
|Sun
|Michael
|3
|people go to cnn and look at what trump may do
|Mar 16
|look read trump cuts
|1
|flynn paid by russia firms
|Mar 16
|trump lies
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC