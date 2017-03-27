Health | RI Ranked One of the Worst States for Doctors in U.S.
According to a recent study completed by WalletHub, Rhode Island is ranked as the 5th worst state in the country for doctors, ranking 47th out of 51. "Not only did the average medical-school graduate leave campus with more than $189,000 of debt in 2016, but the medical profession has also been undergoing intense transformation in recent years. Health-care reform, the rise of branded hospital networks and the retirement of Baby Boomers are all complicating the lives of doctors and warranting pause from potential whitecoats," said WalletHub.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|3
|i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
|vote no for trumpryne health care
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|1
|what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
|will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it...
|Mar 23
|maybe a cover up ...
|1
|trump lied to people to win election
|Mar 21
|Piel
|3
|catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ...
|Mar 21
|Piel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC