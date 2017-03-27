Health | RI Ranked One of the Worst States for Doctors in U.S.

According to a recent study completed by WalletHub, Rhode Island is ranked as the 5th worst state in the country for doctors, ranking 47th out of 51. "Not only did the average medical-school graduate leave campus with more than $189,000 of debt in 2016, but the medical profession has also been undergoing intense transformation in recent years. Health-care reform, the rise of branded hospital networks and the retirement of Baby Boomers are all complicating the lives of doctors and warranting pause from potential whitecoats," said WalletHub.

