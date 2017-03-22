(Health care bill) Wheelchair protesters arrested
A U.S. Capitol Police spokeswoman says 54 people, many in wheelchairs, were arrested Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda as the protested the health care bill being considered in the House. Spokeswoman Eva Malecki says the 41 women and 13 men arrested were charged under District of Columbia law that makes it illegal for someone to obstruct passage through a public building and continue to do so... A U.S. Capitol Police spokeswoman says 54 people, many in wheelchairs, were arrested Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda as the protested the health care bill being considered in the House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade
|17 hr
|watching trump tr...
|1
|trump lied to people to win election
|Tue
|Piel
|3
|catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ...
|Tue
|Piel
|3
|get the crooks could be one person up to i thin...
|Mar 20
|get smart usa fin...
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Mar 20
|get smart usa fin...
|1
|will the coverup ever come up with the truth
|Mar 20
|get smart usa fin...
|1
|trump nothing but scum as a man
|Mar 19
|Michael
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC