(Health care bill) Wheelchair protesters arrested

A U.S. Capitol Police spokeswoman says 54 people, many in wheelchairs, were arrested Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda as the protested the health care bill being considered in the House. Spokeswoman Eva Malecki says the 41 women and 13 men arrested were charged under District of Columbia law that makes it illegal for someone to obstruct passage through a public building and continue to do so... A U.S. Capitol Police spokeswoman says 54 people, many in wheelchairs, were arrested Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda as the protested the health care bill being considered in the House.

