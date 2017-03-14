Giving It the College Try: 5 Things Every Family Should Know About 529 Plans
It seems like every day brings more bad news about rising college tuitions and mounting student loan debt. The average student loan debt for new college grads now exceeds $37,000, according to Cappex.com, a college and scholarship-information web site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump lied to people to win election
|23 hr
|impeach trump
|1
|trump paul ryne price and spicer has sold us out
|Tue
|trump we will see...
|1
|trump lies taps spicer just dummy
|Mon
|white house news
|1
|trump nothing but scum as a man
|Mon
|trump is scum
|1
|lady makes commercial see wire taps crazy story
|Mon
|putin health care
|1
|full investigation on trump needed to see what ...
|Mar 10
|whats really goin...
|1
|New effort works to put more women on map
|Mar 9
|Spotted Girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC