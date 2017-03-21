giveaway: Win a smart home package courtesy of Stringify
If you've been piecing together a smart home setup one connected device at a time, you'll be happy to know that Stringify can help you create smart sequences at the tap of a button or at just the right time of day. While you can link smart devices and even wearables, the app's abilities also tie in to online services such as Google Drive, RSS feeds and push notifications.
