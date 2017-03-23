Future of H-4 Work Permits Uncertain

Future of H-4 Work Permits Uncertain

In 2015, the Obama Administration DHS issued the H-4 EAD Rule allowing certain spouses of H-1B holders to obtain EADs and work while waiting to become permanent residents. Soon thereafter, a group of high-tech workers, Save Jobs USA, filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia arguing that the DHS lacked authority to issue the rule.

