Female soccer players suffer the most...

Female soccer players suffer the most concussions in high school...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Newsalert

Medical Xpress reports: High school girls have a significantly higher concussion rate than boys, with female soccer players suffering the most concussions, according to new research presented today at the 2017 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons . "While American football has been both scientifically and colloquially associated with the highest concussion rates, our study found that girls, and especially those who play soccer, may face a higher risk," said Wellington Hsu, MD, professor of orthopaedics at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine and lead author of the study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsalert.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m... Thu vote no when you ... 3
i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man Thu vote no when you ... 2
vote no for trumpryne health care Thu vote no when you ... 1
what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade Thu vote no when you ... 2
will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it... Thu maybe a cover up ... 1
trump lied to people to win election Mar 21 Piel 3
catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ... Mar 21 Piel 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,403 • Total comments across all topics: 279,810,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC