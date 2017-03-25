Federal threats to Colorado's aid-in-dying law
Last month, former House Oversight Committee Chairman Darrell Issa, R-Calif., voted against a bill in committee that would overturn the District of Columbia's Death with Dignity Act that authorizes medical aid in dying as an option for terminally ill adults to end unbearable suffering. Yet, Rep. Issa said he opposed medical aid-in-dying laws, including Colorado's End-of-Life Options Act, and urged Congress to develop additional "national safeguards" for these laws.
