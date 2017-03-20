Federal Health Care Leaders Write Governors About New Direction for Medicaid
While much of the attention related to health care this week is focused on our nation's capital, all 50 state governors have received a from recently confirmed U.S. Health & Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma. The letter begins by noting the challenges facing Medicaid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ...
|18 hr
|get smart usa fin...
|2
|get the crooks could be one person up to i thin...
|18 hr
|get smart usa fin...
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|18 hr
|get smart usa fin...
|1
|will the coverup ever come up with the truth
|19 hr
|get smart usa fin...
|1
|trump nothing but scum as a man
|Sun
|Michael
|3
|people go to cnn and look at what trump may do
|Mar 16
|look read trump cuts
|1
|flynn paid by russia firms
|Mar 16
|trump lies
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC