Fact-Checking Rahm: Students have Bee...

Fact-Checking Rahm: Students have Been Leaving Illinois for at Least 15 Years

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Lincoln Daily News

Illinois Policy Institute A new report from WalletHub finds IllinoisA' combined state and local tax burden is higher than that of every other state and the District of Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people go to cnn and look at what trump may do 18 hr look read trump cuts 1
flynn paid by russia firms 21 hr trump lies 1
trump lied to people to win election Thu redhair woodpecker 2
woodpecker a fake his hair like putin Thu redhair woodpecker 1
trump paul ryne price and spicer has sold us out Mar 14 trump we will see... 1
trump lies taps spicer just dummy Mar 13 white house news 1
trump nothing but scum as a man Mar 13 trump is scum 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,003 • Total comments across all topics: 279,613,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC