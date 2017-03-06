Essent EssentIQa Wins 2017 HW TECH100...

Essent EssentIQa Wins 2017 HW TECH100a Award

Essent Guaranty, Inc., a nationwide provider of mortgage insurance and subsidiary of Essent Group Ltd. , announced today that HousingWire Magazine has named its popular homebuyer education tool, EssentIQ, to its list of 2017 TECH100 award winners. "The companies that make up the 2017 HW TECH100 are the cream of the crop of the entire housing industry, from real estate to mortgage lending, servicing, and investment," said HousingWire Senior Financial Reporter Ben Lane.

