EPA Sued For Withholding Info On Employees Sending Encrypted Text Messages
A public interest law firm sued the EPA for not turning over records regarding agency officials' use of encrypted messaging applications. The Cause of Action Institute filed suit in the District Court for the District of Columbia Tuesday after the EPA failed to turn over any records to the group within the time limits specified under the Freedom of Information Act .
