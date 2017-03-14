Environmental groups vowing to fight Trump climate actions
Environmental groups that have hired scores of new lawyers in recent months are prepared to go to court to fight a sweeping executive order from President Donald Trump that eliminates many restrictions on fossil fuel production and would roll back his predecessor's plans to curb global warming. But they said they'll take their first battle to the court of public opinion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|congress wasting time
|Tue
|miss b
|1
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|3
|i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
|vote no for trumpryne health care
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|1
|what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
|will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it...
|Mar 23
|maybe a cover up ...
|1
|trump lied to people to win election
|Mar 21
|Piel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC