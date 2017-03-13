Easterly Government Properties Inc (D...

Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lady makes commercial see wire taps crazy story 5 hr putin health care 1
full investigation on trump needed to see what ... Mar 10 whats really goin... 1
News New effort works to put more women on map Mar 9 Spotted Girl 2
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Mar 7 Uranus 2
we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia Mar 7 Uranus 2
we will let the people vote and we will get a l... Mar 7 get lower cost ins 1
you high paid people in washington we vote you... Mar 7 get lower cost ins 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,258 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC