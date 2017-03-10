Don't be distracted: The real issues ...

Don't be distracted: The real issues in autism are threats to funding, services

With so much focus in recent months on the scientifically discredited notion that childhood vaccines cause autism, the real threats to health care and services for people with autism and other disabilities aren't being given enough attention, argue two leading health policy experts. "President Donald Trump's apparent openness to a long-debunked link between vaccines and autism risks encouraging Americans to stop vaccinating their children, posing a serious public health threat," the researchers write in the March 9 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine .

