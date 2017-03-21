DMV umbrella group adds tire safety info recommendation
The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators has updated its Best Practices recommendations, instructing its members to include "consistent language" for proper tire pressure and tread depth, according to Michelin North America Inc., which has lobbied for the inclusion. The AAMVA represents officials in states, provinces and territories engaged in the administration and enforcement of driver and motor vehicle laws in the U.S. and Canada.
