DC lawyer sues Trump over financial disclosure form

A Washington, D.C. lawyer has sued President Donald Trump for not specifically identifying his personal debts on his candidate's financial disclosure form. Politico reported Sunday that Jeffrey Lovitky, a government contracts and health law solo practitioner, has filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

