Dawn of the Delivery Robots
A fleet of autonomous, knee-high robots may soon hit the streets in a city near you, and they're out to revolutionize hyper-local delivery. The robots have only been in Washington for about a month, and have since reached celebrity status, often getting stopped for photos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Thu
|vote no when you ...
|3
|i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man
|Thu
|vote no when you ...
|2
|vote no for trumpryne health care
|Thu
|vote no when you ...
|1
|what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade
|Thu
|vote no when you ...
|2
|will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it...
|Thu
|maybe a cover up ...
|1
|trump lied to people to win election
|Tue
|Piel
|3
|catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ...
|Tue
|Piel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC