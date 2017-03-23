Dawn of the Delivery Robots

A fleet of autonomous, knee-high robots may soon hit the streets in a city near you, and they're out to revolutionize hyper-local delivery. The robots have only been in Washington for about a month, and have since reached celebrity status, often getting stopped for photos.

