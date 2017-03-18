Dairy Queen plays host to a nationwide Free Cone Day,
Celebrate spring Monday with free ice cream, ices For the first day of spring, free and frozen are in the forecast. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://usat.ly/2nClc01 Rita's Italian Ice shops are giving away a small cup of their Italian ices on March 20, 2017, the first day of spring and the 25th anniversary of the promotion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
