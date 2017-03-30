D.C. mayor uses citywide address to open new front in affordable housing fight
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser addresses a crowd at the More For Housing Now rally, which was held at the Foundry United Methodist Church in the District on March 18, 2017. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser vowed to open two new fronts in the city's battle to preserve affordable housing on Thursday, saying she wants the council to create a new fund for the effort and wants the city to purchase low-rent buildings if it would keep them from being converted into high-rent, luxury housing.
