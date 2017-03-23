Court Dismisses Complaint That FERC's...

Court Dismisses Complaint That FERC's Regulatory Structure Is...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

On March 22, in the case of Delaware Riverkeeper Network, et al., v. FERC , the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia dismissed the plaintiffs' complaint that the statutory requirement that the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission recover its annual operating costs directly from the entities it regulates results in perceived or actual bias against plaintiffs who contest applications for needed certificates from FERC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m... Thu vote no when you ... 3
i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man Thu vote no when you ... 2
vote no for trumpryne health care Thu vote no when you ... 1
what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade Thu vote no when you ... 2
will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it... Thu maybe a cover up ... 1
trump lied to people to win election Mar 21 Piel 3
catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ... Mar 21 Piel 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,325 • Total comments across all topics: 279,797,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC