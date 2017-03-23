Court Dismisses Complaint That FERC's Regulatory Structure Is...

On March 22, in the case of Delaware Riverkeeper Network, et al., v. FERC , the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia dismissed the plaintiffs' complaint that the statutory requirement that the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission recover its annual operating costs directly from the entities it regulates results in perceived or actual bias against plaintiffs who contest applications for needed certificates from FERC.

