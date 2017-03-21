Costco to offer home grocery delivery in 50 cities by the end of 2017
Costco customers across the country will soon be able to get groceries delivered to their doors, according to the company that will make the deliveries. Shipt, a subscription delivery service, said in a news release Tuesday that it has begun delivering orders for Costco customers in the Tampa area.
