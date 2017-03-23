Comet Ping Pong shooter pleads guilty
The man accused of firing an assault rifle in a Washington, D.C., pizzeria last year has pled guilty to federal and city firearm charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia announced Friday. Edgar Maddison Welch, 28, pled guilty to the interstate transportation of ammunition and a firearm, a federal charge, in addition to a D.C. charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Thu
|vote no when you ...
|3
|i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man
|Thu
|vote no when you ...
|2
|vote no for trumpryne health care
|Thu
|vote no when you ...
|1
|what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade
|Thu
|vote no when you ...
|2
|will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it...
|Thu
|maybe a cover up ...
|1
|trump lied to people to win election
|Mar 21
|Piel
|3
|catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ...
|Mar 21
|Piel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC