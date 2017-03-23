Comet Ping Pong shooter pleads guilty

1 hr ago Read more: The Hill

The man accused of firing an assault rifle in a Washington, D.C., pizzeria last year has pled guilty to federal and city firearm charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia announced Friday. Edgar Maddison Welch, 28, pled guilty to the interstate transportation of ammunition and a firearm, a federal charge, in addition to a D.C. charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

