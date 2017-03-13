CA settles fed charges for $45M
The United States Department of Justice on March 10 said that CA Technologies has agreed to pay $45 million , including more than $10 million that will go to a whistleblower, to resolve allegations that it made false statements and claims while negotiating contracts with the federal government. The case, filed as a whistleblower or qui tam suit under the False Claims Act, springs from CA's negotiations with the General Services Administration.
