Brian Moynihan Musters What's Left Of His Courage, Leads The Charge Against The Volcker Rule
Like Germans before the fall of the Berlin Wall or French peasants in the Ancien Regime, big bank heads have been biding their time for years in humble patience, waiting for the opportunity to strike the first blow against what they know in their hearts to their greatest nemesis: the Volcker rule. But until now, Jamie Dimon, Lloyd Blankfein and crew have recognized that the time wasn't right; any attack they made would be met with a crushing counterblow from politicians and the media eager to paint big bad bankers as eager to usher in the next crisis by tearing down the rules constructed after the last one.
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord...
|14 hr
|Battle Tested
|1
|something wrong people if usa can not get a ele...
|19 hr
|get trump taxes
|1
|we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia
|Wed
|more trouble for ...
|1
|trump news
|Feb 28
|trump lies more t...
|2
|trump lies many times he said he could repel
|Feb 28
|trump lies more t...
|1
|trump said he could fix obama care on his first...
|Feb 27
|we waiting on trump
|1
|russia hack usa russia help trump win
|Feb 27
|trump fake news
|1
