Black lawmakers call on FBI to help o...

Black lawmakers call on FBI to help on missing black girls

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this March 22, 2017, photo, Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus speaks to members of the media at the White House in Washington. Black members of Congress are calling for the Justice Department to help police investigate a large number of missing children in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m... Thu vote no when you ... 3
i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man Thu vote no when you ... 2
vote no for trumpryne health care Thu vote no when you ... 1
what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade Thu vote no when you ... 2
will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it... Thu maybe a cover up ... 1
trump lied to people to win election Tue Piel 3
catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ... Tue Piel 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC