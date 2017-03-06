AWS expands cloud challenge to include schools
Innovative local or regional government cloud applications can win up to $50,000 in promotional credits from Amazon Web Services. This year, the fourth for the City on a Cloud Challenge, will be the first year that school districts can enter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Computer News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i think trump is not telling the truth on wire ...
|6 hr
|Embarrassed
|2
|Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord...
|Mar 2
|Battle Tested
|1
|something wrong people if usa can not get a ele...
|Mar 2
|get trump taxes
|1
|we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia
|Mar 1
|more trouble for ...
|1
|trump news
|Feb 28
|trump lies more t...
|2
|trump lies many times he said he could repel
|Feb 28
|trump lies more t...
|1
|trump said he could fix obama care on his first...
|Feb 27
|we waiting on trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC