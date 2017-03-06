AWS expands cloud challenge to includ...

AWS expands cloud challenge to include schools

Innovative local or regional government cloud applications can win up to $50,000 in promotional credits from Amazon Web Services. This year, the fourth for the City on a Cloud Challenge, will be the first year that school districts can enter.

