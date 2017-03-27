AT&T wins contract to build first-responder network FirstNet
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross confirmed the choice by the First Responder Network Authority, which means near $7B in investments expected to create 10,000 jobs in the next two years. The network, dedicated to police, firefighters and emergency medical services, will cover 50 states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|congress wasting time
|Mar 28
|miss b
|1
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|3
|i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
|vote no for trumpryne health care
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|1
|what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
|will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it...
|Mar 23
|maybe a cover up ...
|1
|trump lied to people to win election
|Mar 21
|Piel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC