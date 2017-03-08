Ambassador Robin Sanders' New Book On...

Ambassador Robin Sanders' New Book On the Rise & Impact of Africa's...

Emphasizes Africa SMEs' Economic Impact & Recommends How Donors, African Governments, AU, and new U.S. Administration Can Further Assist the SME Sector WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, March 11, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ambassador Robin Renee Sanders' new book on "The Rise of Africa's Small & Medium Size Enterprises" is an insightful examination of the dramatic shift in the development paradigm for Sub Saharan Africa - driven in large part by the imaginative, innovative and insta-impact leadership of the region's small businesses or SMEs. "SMEs have helped drive economic growth and aided in increasing the size of the Continent's middle class," Sanders says.

