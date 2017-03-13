Alabama House passes religious freedo...

Alabama House passes religious freedom bill for adoption agencies

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Alabama House passed a bill Thursday that would protect faith-based adoption and foster care agencies from placing children into homes that go against their religious beliefs. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Rich Wingo, R-Tuscaloosa, was among a package of pro-life legislation considered Thursday in the House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people go to cnn and look at what trump may do 15 hr look read trump cuts 1
flynn paid by russia firms 18 hr trump lies 1
trump lied to people to win election 21 hr redhair woodpecker 2
woodpecker a fake his hair like putin 21 hr redhair woodpecker 1
trump paul ryne price and spicer has sold us out Mar 14 trump we will see... 1
trump lies taps spicer just dummy Mar 13 white house news 1
trump nothing but scum as a man Mar 13 trump is scum 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,610,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC