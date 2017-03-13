Alabama House passes religious freedom bill for adoption agencies
The Alabama House passed a bill Thursday that would protect faith-based adoption and foster care agencies from placing children into homes that go against their religious beliefs. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Rich Wingo, R-Tuscaloosa, was among a package of pro-life legislation considered Thursday in the House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people go to cnn and look at what trump may do
|15 hr
|look read trump cuts
|1
|flynn paid by russia firms
|18 hr
|trump lies
|1
|trump lied to people to win election
|21 hr
|redhair woodpecker
|2
|woodpecker a fake his hair like putin
|21 hr
|redhair woodpecker
|1
|trump paul ryne price and spicer has sold us out
|Mar 14
|trump we will see...
|1
|trump lies taps spicer just dummy
|Mar 13
|white house news
|1
|trump nothing but scum as a man
|Mar 13
|trump is scum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC