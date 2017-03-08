After WikiLeaks' CIA Report, Judge Must Expand Mass Surveillance Cases
With the WikiLeaks document dump yesterday, it is now virtually certain that the intelligence agencies, despite court rulings by the Honorable Richard J. Leon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, are continuing to violate the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution by engaging in massive spying on the American people. Specifically, the WikiLeaks documents revealed that "our" intelligence agencies have the power to turn on our smart televisions and cellphones and eavesdrop on a 24/7 basis.
