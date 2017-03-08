After WikiLeaks' CIA Report, Judge Mu...

After WikiLeaks' CIA Report, Judge Must Expand Mass Surveillance Cases

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: News Max

With the WikiLeaks document dump yesterday, it is now virtually certain that the intelligence agencies, despite court rulings by the Honorable Richard J. Leon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, are continuing to violate the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution by engaging in massive spying on the American people. Specifically, the WikiLeaks documents revealed that "our" intelligence agencies have the power to turn on our smart televisions and cellphones and eavesdrop on a 24/7 basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
full investigation on trump needed to see what ... 4 hr whats really goin... 1
News New effort works to put more women on map 23 hr Spotted Girl 2
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Mar 7 Uranus 2
we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia Mar 7 Uranus 2
we will let the people vote and we will get a l... Mar 7 get lower cost ins 1
you high paid people in washington we vote you... Mar 7 get lower cost ins 1
i think trump is not telling the truth on wire ... Mar 6 Embarrassed 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,656 • Total comments across all topics: 279,458,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC