Advocates seek better awareness of Safe Haven baby laws
Lawmakers and advocates say not enough people, especially teenagers, know about Safe Haven laws that allow parents to drop off a newborn at a hospital or police station - no questions asked. One Connecticut lawmaker says he'd like to see legislation passed this session that would require students to learn about the state's law during high school health classes.
