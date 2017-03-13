A pianist's personal meditation: Rich...

A pianist's personal meditation: Richard Goode plays Bach, Chopin

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events The auditorium at the University of the District of Columbia was dark Sunday afternoon - not in the sense that nothing was happening onstage, but because the pianist Richard Goode prefers to play with the lights dimmed, to create, as Washington Performing Arts President Jenny Bilfield said from the stage, a meditative atmosphere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump lies taps spicer just dummy 15 hr white house news 1
trump nothing but scum as a man 17 hr trump is scum 1
lady makes commercial see wire taps crazy story 22 hr putin health care 1
full investigation on trump needed to see what ... Mar 10 whats really goin... 1
News New effort works to put more women on map Mar 9 Spotted Girl 2
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Mar 7 Uranus 2
we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia Mar 7 Uranus 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,492 • Total comments across all topics: 279,540,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC