A pianist's personal meditation: Richard Goode plays Bach, Chopin
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events The auditorium at the University of the District of Columbia was dark Sunday afternoon - not in the sense that nothing was happening onstage, but because the pianist Richard Goode prefers to play with the lights dimmed, to create, as Washington Performing Arts President Jenny Bilfield said from the stage, a meditative atmosphere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump lies taps spicer just dummy
|15 hr
|white house news
|1
|trump nothing but scum as a man
|17 hr
|trump is scum
|1
|lady makes commercial see wire taps crazy story
|22 hr
|putin health care
|1
|full investigation on trump needed to see what ...
|Mar 10
|whats really goin...
|1
|New effort works to put more women on map
|Mar 9
|Spotted Girl
|2
|Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord...
|Mar 7
|Uranus
|2
|we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia
|Mar 7
|Uranus
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC