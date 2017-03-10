2 Arrested for Assaulting DC Police Officer
District of Columbia police say they've arrested two men who allegedly fired shots toward two police officers, striking one. Police say 35-year-old William Boyd was arrested on Feb. 22, and 26-year-old Isaac Pinkney was arrested on Thursday.
