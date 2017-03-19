19 in Europe, US charged in international fraud schemes

" Officials say 19 people have been charged in Europe and the U.S. with taking part in international fraud and money laundering conspiracies costing more than $13 million. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said Wednesday in a statement that 17 people have been arrested in New York, Los Angeles, Hungary, Bulgaria, Germany and Israel after several years of investigation.

