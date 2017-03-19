19 in Europe, US charged in internati...

19 in Europe, US charged in international fraud schemes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Officials say 19 people have been charged in Europe and the U.S. with taking part in international fraud and money laundering conspiracies costing more than $13 million. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said Wednesday in a statement that 17 people have been arrested in New York, Los Angeles, Hungary, Bulgaria, Germany and Israel after several years of investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia 6 hr more trouble for ... 1
trump news Tue trump lies more t... 2
trump lies many times he said he could repel Tue trump lies more t... 1
trump said he could fix obama care on his first... Feb 27 we waiting on trump 1
russia hack usa russia help trump win Feb 27 trump fake news 1
we need the real truth on what putin trump and ... Feb 25 trump and putin w... 1
get some extra hair trump Feb 20 flys made for fis... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Space Station
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,008 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC