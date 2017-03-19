19 in Europe, US charged in international fraud schemes
" Officials say 19 people have been charged in Europe and the U.S. with taking part in international fraud and money laundering conspiracies costing more than $13 million. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said Wednesday in a statement that 17 people have been arrested in New York, Los Angeles, Hungary, Bulgaria, Germany and Israel after several years of investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia
|6 hr
|more trouble for ...
|1
|trump news
|Tue
|trump lies more t...
|2
|trump lies many times he said he could repel
|Tue
|trump lies more t...
|1
|trump said he could fix obama care on his first...
|Feb 27
|we waiting on trump
|1
|russia hack usa russia help trump win
|Feb 27
|trump fake news
|1
|we need the real truth on what putin trump and ...
|Feb 25
|trump and putin w...
|1
|get some extra hair trump
|Feb 20
|flys made for fis...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC