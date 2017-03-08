10 states with the highest tax rates

10 states with the highest tax rates

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

California, Oregon, Minnesota, Iowa, New Jersey, Vermont, District of Columbia, New York, Hawaii and Wisconsin are the top 10 states with the highest tax rates. 10 states with the highest tax rates California, Oregon, Minnesota, Iowa, New Jersey, Vermont, District of Columbia, New York, Hawaii and Wisconsin are the top 10 states with the highest tax rates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New effort works to put more women on map 4 hr Kasick of Pancakes 1
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Tue Uranus 2
we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia Tue Uranus 2
we will let the people vote and we will get a l... Mar 7 get lower cost ins 1
you high paid people in washington we vote you... Mar 7 get lower cost ins 1
i think trump is not telling the truth on wire ... Mar 6 Embarrassed 2
something wrong people if usa can not get a ele... Mar 2 get trump taxes 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC