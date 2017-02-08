Women Will Gather At McConnell's DC Home Tonight To Read Coretta Scott King's Letter
Mitch McConnell can run, but he cannot hide. Tonight, women will gather outside his DC home to read Coretta Scott King's letter addressing Jefferson Beauregard Sessions' nomination as a federal judge and voter suppression.
