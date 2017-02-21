Will Court Ruling Against Christian F...

Will Court Ruling Against Christian Florist Prompt Trump to Action on Religious Freedom?

Cybercast News Service

America's promise of freedom forbids the government from marginalizing people, or depriving them of opportunities, because of their religious beliefs or identities. Yet the Washington Supreme Court has declared Barronelle Stutzman, a 72-year-old floral artist, unfit to work in the wedding industry because of her religious beliefs about marriage.

