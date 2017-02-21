Why Utah actually isn't the best plac...

Why Utah actually isn't the best place to raise a family

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

In January, WalletHub released a study that identified the top states to raise a family, comparing all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 40 different key indicators, including median family salary, house affordability and the employment rate. The Beehive State ranked first for having the most families with kids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
get some extra hair trump Mon flys made for fis... 1
do you like your president Feb 19 looking for presi... 1
George Norcross and Trump Feb 18 Fred 2
maybe a coverup Feb 17 trump gone wild 2
trump leaks maybe from him Feb 17 trump rally in fla 2
has trump let out more Feb 17 was this classified 1
look at the pictures Feb 16 pictures at fla t... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,141 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC