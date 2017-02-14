Why the 2017 tax deadline was moved to April 18
For two years in a row, Americans are going to get a little extra time to file their taxes, thanks to a holiday that may be completely unknown to you. In 2017, the tax-filing deadline will be April 18 thanks to Emancipation Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross brothers Bad to the Bone
|5 min
|Sam
|1
|maybe a coverup
|11 hr
|maybe coverup by ...
|1
|more trump news
|Feb 10
|read this on trump
|1
|TRUMP SUPPORTERS " CLOAKED " for January 20th !
|Feb 9
|Well Well
|4
|i will not buy anything
|Feb 8
|buy from internet...
|1
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Feb 8
|COLD Trumps HEAT
|1
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Feb 8
|TRUMP KNOWS MORE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC