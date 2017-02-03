Why black history matters: Trump's awkward teaching moment

It's a complaint nearly as old as our history: Why do we set aside one whole month of every year to honor and celebrate the contributions of African Americans? After all, critics point out, Americans of Italian, or German, or Asian, or Hispanic heritage don't have such a high-profile period of time in which the nation pores over their contributions. The correct reply is that the nation owes its citizens, black and otherwise, a Black History Month because there is no other group of people whose lives have been, over the generations, systematically devalued, whose experiences have been purged from our collective historical memory.

