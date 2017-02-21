US to seek extradition of ex-Guatemal...

US to seek extradition of ex-Guatemalan vice-president

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The United States government will seek the extradition of former Guatemalan Vice-President Roxana Baldetti and ex-Interior Minister Hector Mauricio Lopez Bonilla on drug trafficking charges, the U.S. embassy said in a statement Friday. Baldetti and Lopez Bonilla were indicted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Wednesday, according to the statement.

