US crude oil output expected to grow in 2017
US crude oil production is expected to increase by 0.1 million barrels per day in 2017 year-over-year and by 0.5 million b/d in 2018, the country's Energy Information Administration said in its February Short-Term Energy Outlook . The country's crude oil production is forecast to average 9.0 million b/d in 2017 and 9.5 million b/d in 2018.
