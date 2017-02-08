US crude oil output expected to grow in 2017

US crude oil production is expected to increase by 0.1 million barrels per day in 2017 year-over-year and by 0.5 million b/d in 2018, the country's Energy Information Administration said in its February Short-Term Energy Outlook . The country's crude oil production is forecast to average 9.0 million b/d in 2017 and 9.5 million b/d in 2018.

