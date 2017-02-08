US crude oil output expected to grow ...

US crude oil output expected to grow in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Trend

US crude oil production is expected to increase by 0.1 million barrels per day in 2017 year-over-year and by 0.5 million b/d in 2018, the country's Energy Information Administration said in its February Short-Term Energy Outlook . The country's crude oil production is forecast to average 9.0 million b/d in 2017 and 9.5 million b/d in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i will not buy anything 9 hr buy from internet... 1
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! 12 hr COLD Trumps HEAT 1
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! 12 hr TRUMP KNOWS MORE 1
i was watching tv saw Feb 4 war crimes on putin 1
I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr... Feb 2 telling it straight 1
hold war crimes on Feb 2 putin and his thugs 1
FREE COUNTRIES - Today Feb 2 TRUMP COMES OUT 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,138 • Total comments across all topics: 278,687,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC