United Fire Group, Inc. Declares a Common Stock Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Share
This dividend will be payable March 15, 2017, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2017. Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and life insurance and selling annuities.
